Pair charged with possession

Mar. 25—A stolen pickup truck was recovered with the driver being charged with auto theft.

That man and his passenger are also charged with possession of illegal drugs found during the traffic stop.

Joshua Earl Hyder, 36, 5107 Pawnee Rd., is charged with theft of property (auto), possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and simple possession of marijuana.

Seana Lynn Anderson, 46, 191 Goldenbrook Dr., is charged with possession of meth for sale and/or delivery and simple possession of marijuana.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Dustin Hensley conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 127 N. in the area of the Waffle House on a Ford pickup because of an expired registration, according to an incident report.

During the traffic stop on March 14 around 11 p.m., Hensley was notified by a dispatcher the pickup had been reported stolen in Cumberland County on Jan. 25. He took the two occupants into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded about 12 grams of marijuana, and a personal search yielded around 4 grams of a substance identified as meth. Some of the meth was found to be in three small, clear plastic bags.

Both occupants said they knew nothing about the drugs and both were placed in custody.

Bond for Anderson and Hyder was set at $10,000 each.

