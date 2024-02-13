Pair charged in possession case

Feb. 12—A traffic stop last Friday of a motorist exceeding the speeding limit on a city street has led to the arrest of two persons on charges of possessing drugs with intent.

Adam Lee Carolus, 51, Killearn Ct., is identified as the motorist driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander east on Lantana Rd. traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph traffic zone around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Carolus is charged with possession of marijuana with intent. His passenger, identified as Misti Dawn Nicholas, 45, same address, is charged with possession of hydrocodone with intent, possession of cocaine with intent and tampering with evidence.

CPD's Ptl. Matthew Charlock wrote in his report that when he approached the vehicle he had stopped for speeding, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked about the odor, Charlock wrote he was handed a bag containing 13 smaller clear bags, a set of scales and 2.08 grams of marijuana.

The resulting search of the passenger, identified as Nicholas, allegedly produced 55 pills of a substance police identified as Acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate and .9 grams of a white substance they identified as cocaine.

At that point, a phone was seized as evidence and the two placed in jail with a future appearance in General Sessions Court set.

