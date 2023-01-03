Pair charged with stealing $60K worth of Nike shoes from train

A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands worth of Nike shoes from boxcars.

On Jan. 2, officers responded to a boxcar burglary at Hernando Road and Effie Road.

According to an affidavit, officers received a call from a concerned citizen who said multiple people were breaking into train cars and moving boxes.

Multiple suspects were seen moving the boxes into multiple vehicles.

Police said some ran away and some fled in the vehicles when officers arrived.

According to the affidavit, Devonta Lipscomb was taken into custody after a foot chase.

Another woman leaving the scene in Chevrolet Malibu with temporary tags was stopped by an officer.

She was identified as Shekeva Taylor, records show.

Taylor’s vehicle contained boxes matching the ones at the boxcar.

The boxes contained multiple Nike products.

They were returned to the railroad company, records show.

Five boxcars were broken into on the railroad, police said.

The boxes each contained six pairs of shoes, and each box was valued at $600.

A total of 100 boxes were recovered, totaling $60,000.

A 1995 Chevrolet van left on the scene had boxes inside. A 2011 Dodge Nitro also had boxes inside and a cordless grinder, and a 2015 Infiniti had boxes inside.

Lipscomb said he was inside the Dodge Nitro and that it belonged to his sister, according to the affidavit.

Taylor admitted to being in the vehicle with a “known train burglar,” according to the affidavit.

She said the shoes in their vehicle were pre-release Nikes that are not for sale in stores yet.

Taylor is charged with Burglary of Building and Theft of Merchandise $60,000-$250,000.

Lipscomb is charged with five counts of Building Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Theft of Merchandise $60,000-$250,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: