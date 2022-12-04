Pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

Dec. 4—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.

This is the second case to be brought against Thayer and Seabron, who are both currently awaiting trial on separate human trafficking charges in Fulton County.

"Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to vigorously pursue those who abuse and exploit Georgia's children for sex," Carr said. "Once we open a case, our team of dedicated investigators will review every possible lead to ensure that we identify and assist all victims within our reach. This indictment is yet another example of our long-standing commitment to protecting our most vulnerable as we keep fighting to put a stop to this criminal industry in our state."

In 2020, the General Assembly passed and Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Senate Bill 394, which provides the Attorney General's investigators with the law enforcement authority necessary to arrest human traffickers and rescue victims of human trafficking.

In late 2021, Thayer and Seabron were arrested following an extensive 10-month investigation that led to the rescue of a 14-year-old female in Fulton County. The Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue the underage female. The victim had been missing from the College Park area for approximately seven weeks at the time of her recovery in February 2021.

In January 2022, Thayer and Seabron were indicted in Fulton County. Specifically, they were charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Story continues

Thayer and Seabron are currently awaiting trial in this particular case.

Following the initial arrest of Thayer and Seabron, Kimbell, Investigator Jason Arsenault, and Investigator Frances Reyes continued their investigation. This led to the discovery of additional, potential victims who were identified only by an image and a nickname.

From this continued investigation, Kimbell, Arsenault, and Reyes were able to identify and later interviewed a 16-year-old female victim, the same victim related to this new indictment in DeKalb County.

New arrest warrants were subsequently taken for Thayer and Seabron.

The Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a DeKalb County Grand Jury on Nov. 29, resulting in the indictment of both Thayer and Seabron. The defendants are charged with four counts each of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

In 2019, with the help of Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

In 2021, the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General's Prosecution Division, which also includes the state's Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.