Pair charged in Trotwood pursuit, crash that injured passenger plead guilty

Oct. 19—Two people who were charged after a police pursuit and crash that seriously injured a passenger in the vehicle have both pleaded guilty.

Alexander Michael Gooley, 20, pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, both felony charges, according to plea agreements filed with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Gooley could face a fine of up to $5,000 and a prison term of 6 to 18 months on the vehicular assault charge, a fine of up to $10,000 and a prison term of 9 to 36 months on the failure to comply charge and could be sentenced to up to 5 years of probation, according to court documents. He also agreed to pay $6,696 to the owner of the vehicle he was driving and his passenger who was injured in the crash.

Charges of leaving the scene of an accident where someone was seriously harmed, obstructing official business, aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI were dismissed for Gooley as part of the agreement, according to court documents.

He is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Rana McClure, 19, of Dayton, who was a passenger in the vehicle, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business, and could face a fine of up to $750 and up to 90 days in jail, as well as up to 5 years of probation, court records said.

A charge of failing to stop after a crash where someone was seriously harmed was dismissed as part of her plea agreement.

McClure was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.

According to court documents, Gooley was driving a vehicle with McClure and one other passenger shortly after 10:15 p.m. when a police officer tried to pull him over.

Gooley fled from police, court documents said, and was driving east on East Worley Avenue when turned right to go south on North Sunrise Avenue, ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Gooley and Rana McClure, 19, of Dayton, fled from the crash on foot, court documents said.

The second passenger, an 18-year-old Trotwood woman, was seriously injured, court documents said, and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital along with Gooley, who suffered minor injuries.

Gooley reportedly had a blood-alcohol content between 0.096 and 0.204, court documents said. Ohio's legal driving limit is 0.08.