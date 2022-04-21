Pair convicted, sentenced in 2019 kidnapping, murder of Samuel Ortiz

Two people who were last month convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a Rochester man in 2019, were each sentenced Wednesday in state Supreme Court.

David Gardner, 44, and Kimberly Jones, 30, were convicted by two juries March 23 to two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, for the July 2019 killing of 39-year-old Samuel Ortiz, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Both were on parole at the time.

Justice Alex Renzi, who oversaw the trial, sentenced the pair to 40 years to life in state prison on Wednesday morning.

Ortiz's body was found decomposing in a garage behind a vacant Lake View Park home nearly a week after he was reported missing by his family, and just days after his sport utility vehicle was lit on fire in Brandon, Florida. Jones and Gardner were convicted of abducting, robbing and killing Ortiz before fleeing the state in his vehicle and with his belongings.

Samuel Ortiz

The investigation spanned several states and included numerous police agencies in Florida, including police officers in Tampa, who on July 17, 2019, interacted with Jones, searched their database for her name and found an outstanding arrest warrant in New York for parole absconding. She was taken into custody and extradited back to New York.

Gardner was also arrested for parole absconding when he was located about a month later in North Carolina.

Jones was on parole for a 2013 conviction for second-degree arson. Gardner was on parole for a 1997 conviction of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Rochester man.

"This is the only appropriate sentence for the brutal kidnapping, robbery and murder of Samuel Ortiz" said First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles, who prosecuted the case with ADA Patrick Gallagher. "It brings an end to this horrific crime that took place nearly three years ago."

Story continues

“David Gardner and Kimberly Jones were both parolees when they violently took Samuel Ortiz’s life before fleeing the state,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Both defendants’ history proves that they will only continue to be a danger to society. It is our hope that Samuel Ortiz’s loved ones can find justice in these life sentences as they continue to mourn his death."

Rochester police on scene of a suspicious unattended death on Lake View Park Saturday.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Pair convicted, sentenced in 2019 kidnapping, murder of Samuel Ortiz