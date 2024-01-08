Pair of decades-old cold cases — including 1 connected to Colonial Parkway case — solved, authorities say

Federal investigators announced that two decades-old cold cases in Hampton Roads have been solved, including one often connected to the infamous Colonial Parkway killings in the late 1980s.

Authorities on Monday identified the man they believe was responsible for both killings — Alan Wilmer, 63, who lived in the Northern Neck and died in 2017. Investigators say his DNA was found at the crime scenes for the deaths of David Knobling, Robin Edwards and Teresa Howell. According to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokesperson, he would have been charged in connection to all three homicides if he were alive.

“Although the similarities in the series of double homicides that spanned a three-year period cannot be ignored, at this time, there is no forensic or physical evidence to link the Isle of Wight County homicides to those other double murders,” she said. “The remaining double homicides which occurred in York County that occurred on Colonial Parkway, and one occurring in New Kent County, are still active investigations and our combined investigative efforts continue.”

The other Colonial Parkway homicides remain unsolved.

On Sept. 23, 1987, Knobling, 20, and Edwards, 14, were found shot to death along the shoreline at Ragged Island Game Refuge, roughly a mile from the James River Bridge. Both had been shot in the back of the head.

Three days before, Knobling’s Ford Ranger was found abandoned in the parking lot of the refuge, the doors unlocked and the radio still on. His wallet was left on the dashboard.

Knobling lived in Hampton and worked for his father’s landscaping business. His truck was his prized possession, according to previous reporting from the Daily Press, so his family feared the worst when it was found unattended.

Edwards had allegedly met up with Knobling on the night she died, and he had driven her and one of her cousins around Newport News. Knobling and Edwards met up again later that same night. It’s unclear why the two traveled to Ragged Island.

The two were long believed to be victims of a killer targeting young people in Hampton Roads, in a group of cases that became known as the Colonial Parkway murders. Only two of the crime scenes were on the parkway, but the eight murders have long been lumped together. In 2009, the FBI announced trace evidence from the killings had been sent for advanced scientific testing at its laboratory in Quantico. Photos of the crime scene had also been leaked.

The other case discussed Monday has never been considered one of the Colonial Parkway killings. The body of Howell was found in June 1989 near what was then a construction site off Magruder Boulevard in Hampton. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled. Howell was last seen at the Zodiac Club in Hampton, which no longer exists. According to previous reporting from the Daily Press, she had been living apart from her estranged husband and their two children, who were in Texas. She died 10 days before her divorce would have been final.

Now, police are hoping to get more information about Wilmer. He owned a small commercial fishing boat, called the Denni Wade. He was a fisherman in the 1980s, farming mainly clams and oysters. He also ran a business, Better Tree Service. He was known as an avid hunter, having been a member of at least one hunting club on the Middle Peninsula.

Anyone with information about Wilmer is encouraged to speak with the FBI. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov.