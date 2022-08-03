Pair distract construction crew in northern Berks to steal from vehicles, state police say

Aug. 2—State police are looking for two men who teamed up to distract and steal from construction workers at a worksite in Greenwich Township, later going on a shopping spree with stolen credit and debit cards.

The thefts occurred about 8 a.m. on July 11 along Haussman Road at Old Route 22, state police said.

Troopers gave this account:

The two men pulled up to the site in a 2020 or newer white Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with no visible registration.

One man got out, approached several workers and asked to use an on-site portable bathroom.

As the workers were speaking to him, the other man got out of the vehicle and entered two unlocked vehicles, where he stole several debit and credit cards.

Both men quickly drove off in the SUV.

During the morning one of the men used the stolen bank cards at the Sheetz store along Route in Richmond Township and the Wawa along West Leesport Road in Bern Township.

Both men were white, and one appeared to have a large tattoo on the inside of his right wrist, troopers said.

It's unclear when the victims discovered the cards were missing and when the thief stopped passing the cards for purchases.

State police did not provide a dollar amount of the thefts.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the male or vehicle in store surveillance photographs is asked to call Trooper Reiter at the Hamburg station at 610-562-6885 and reference case PA22-896864.