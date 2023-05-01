Pair face drug charges

May 1—VALDOSTA — Police made a pair of arrests Thursday after a traffic stop, according to a police report released Monday.

Around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, April 27, a detective stopped a car in the 600 block of East Force Street for having a suspended registration, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The detective claimed to smell marijuana; the car's occupants — a man and a woman — were removed from the vehicle, police said, adding a search found marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.

The man fled but was caught after a brief chase, police said.

The male suspect — described as a 24-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer; the female suspect — described as an 18-year-old Orlando, Fla., woman — is charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.

"These detectives did a great job investigating this case. Their hard work led to these drugs and gun being removed from the streets," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.