Pair face drug, theft charges

Oct. 20—VALDOSTA — Two people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional probe into vehicle break-ins.

Around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police were contacted by Willacoochee police about a subject who reportedly broke into vehicles in their city as well as in Atkinson County, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers of multiple agencies met at a home in the 1000 block of Cherokee Street where the suspect's vehicle was located. After receiving no response from anyone inside, detectives got a search warrant, police said.

As officers prepared to go inside, two residents of the house came outside and were detained.

Police said a search turned up numerous items that did not belong to the suspects, plus three handguns stolen from three jurisdictions: Willacoochee, Tifton and Coffee County. Marijuana and prescription pills were found.

The suspects — described as a 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, both of Valdosta — were charged with four felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of oxycodone, the police statement said.

"This is outstanding teamwork between several different law enforcement agencies. As detectives continue to go through the evidence, there is no doubt we will find more victims and these two will face more charges," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

