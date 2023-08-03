Pair face felony animal cruelty counts after dead, emaciated animals found in camper

Aug. 2—A Lake Ariel man and a Carbondale woman face aggravated animal cruelty and similar counts after police found dead and emaciated animals in a Wayne County camper.

State and Humane Society police responded Saturday to the Salem Twp. camper occupied by Zackariah Sheatler, 21, 1149 Tresslarville Road, and Morgana McGee, 19, 139 Fallbrook St., following a report and pictures of malnourished dogs. Equipped with a warrant to remove the animals, authorities recognized immediately upon arrival the smell of decomposition, Humane Society Police Officer Marci Zeiler wrote in charging documents.

Outside the camper was a black garbage bag covered in maggots that Sheatler eventually said contained a dog deceased for a week or two. Another decomposing dead dog that Sheatler admitted to strangling was located in the camper, along with the unidentifiable decomposed remains of what Sheatler said were nine rabbits, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Sheatler also admitted to killing four other dogs at a property in Lackawanna County, two he drowned and two he strangled, police said.

A total of 13 mostly malnourished living animals were recovered, including 10 dogs, two cats and a chameleon kept in a cabinet in the camper. One animal, a bloodhound-type dog, was "extremely emaciated with every bone visible and protruding and no muscle mass left," the affidavit notes.

Others were extremely underweight with visible hip and rib bones, sunken sides and other signs of neglect, police said.

McGee claimed she couldn't help the dogs because she had a torn ACL, though police said she was walking around the property when they served the warrant. She also said Sheatler was violent toward her and that she didn't have a way to leave. The affidavit notes she was picked up from the property while the warrant was being served and never placed any calls about the animals' conditions.

Sheatler faces eight felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, including three counts of torture, and 26 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. McGee also faces 26 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect, as well as three felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty-torture.

They remain in Wayne County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail each, and await a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 9.

