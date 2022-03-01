Pair face manslaughter charge

Mar. 1—Sold heroin and fentanyl that killed a man

A man and a woman are facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after being indicted by the Lawrence County grand jury for their involvement in a man's overdose death.

An indictment says that the charge stems from Nov. 24, 2021 and Katelyn Marie Gibson, 22, of Chesapeake, and John Richard Kuhn, 22, of Ashland, Kentucky, did "cause the death of another... as a proximate result of the offender's committing or attempting to commit a felony."

The pair was also indicted on one count of second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and fifth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl related compound.

"The allegation in that case is that they sold drugs to a man who died as a result of being sold heroin and fentanyl," said Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson. He added he didn't know if the victim knew the heroin was laced with fentanyl or not.

He said the pair is not a couple.

"There is no relationship between them, other than they were involved in the trafficking of heroin," Anderson said.

Other people indicted, and their charges, are:

—David Preston Cornell, 43, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

—Laron C. Beach, 28, Ironton, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

—Alan Lee Combs, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Zachary D. Corn, 29, Ironton, second-degree felonious assault, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

—William J. Scherer, 50, Pedro, two counts fourth-degree felony domestic violence, first degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order and fifth-degree felony violation of a protection order.

—Cameron Michael Barrow, 25, Hamilton, third-degree felony complicity to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

—Sarah A. Woods, 33, Ironton, second-degree felony burglary.

—Thomas L. Albery, 33, Ironton, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

—Jason B. Collier, 36, third-degree felony grand theft.

—Justin L. Carter, 32, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

—Shannon M. Lindsay Wood, 37, Russell, Kentucky, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

—Christopher N. Kipp, 30, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

—Philip M. Harris, 53, Proctorville, second-degree felonious assault, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

—Jarrod L. Lancaster, 36, Ironton, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony identity fraud and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

—Roy N. Sprouse, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

—Alexandra C. Berno, 36, Coal Grove, fifth-degree possession of heroin.

—Courtney Lynn McCabe, 32, Ironton, fifth-degree felony deception to obtain a dangerous drug.