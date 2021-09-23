Pair face narcotics charges

Sep. 23—VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta residents face drug charges after a Monday incident, police said.

At about 5 p.m., an officer responded to a store on Norman Drive after E911 received a shoplifting complaint, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The officer detained a female suspect, but a male suspect left the building; when the officer tried to stop the man, the male suspect shoved the officer, causing him to fall, the statement said.

The male suspect was captured after a brief pursuit, police said.

The woman had a used syringe and a pill bottle with a controlled substance, while the man had several syringes and a plastic bag with a controlled substance, the statement said.

The man is charged with possession of a Schedule II substance (felony), obstruction of a law enforcement officer (felony), shoplifting (misdemeanor) and possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor), while the woman is charged with possession of a Schedule III substance (felony) and possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor), the police statement said.

"Officers never know what will transpire when responding to a call. This officer did a great job handling the adversity, getting the stolen merchandise back, locating the narcotics and making the arrest," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.