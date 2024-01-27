Pair flees in vehicle after alleged heist of Colma store

(KRON) – The Colma Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store on Thursday.

Colma officers were dispatched to a business regarding a theft on Jan 18. Officers were informed that a man and a woman stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise and subsequently fled in a dark blue Volkswagen, police said.

The male suspect was described as Black in his mid-20s. According to police, he was wearing a black puffy jacket, black jeans, a black shirt, and black shoes.

Colma Police Department

The female suspect was described as Black in her early to mid-20s. The suspect was wearing a pink sweater and khaki pants with a bag, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650)-997-8321.

