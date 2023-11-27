Pair of former U.S. national team players weigh in on no-call in Sporting KC’s loss

Sporting Kansas City’s spirited playoff run came to an end on Sunday, and there was some controversy.

The Dynamo topped Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in Houston in an MLS Cup Western Conference semifinal match. A key moment came when a shot on goal by Sporting’s Daniel Salloi deflected off Houston defender Erik Sviatchenko.

Sporting Kansas City argued for a handball, but there wasn’t even a video review of the play. Manager Peter Vermes said it was a clear hand ball.

Here’s the play and you can decide for yourself.

This was NOT ruled a handball.



Houston wins 1-0 to advance to the Western Conference Final. pic.twitter.com/S0WYFMZjWk — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

Former U.S. national team star Alexi Lalas, who is now a Fox Sports analyst, agreed with Vermes that officials missed the call.

“My thoughts are that I have no question that it was a handball, red card, and penalty,” Lalas wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

My thoughts are that I have no question that it was a handball, red card, and penalty. https://t.co/j6GA8QEYWG — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) November 27, 2023

Taylor Twellman, another former U.S. national team player who is now a game analyst for Apple TV, also thought a handball should have been called in the game.

“Handball no?! #SportingKC,” Twellman wrote on X.

Apparently not, at least according to the officials working the game.

Had the call been made, it wouldn’t have guaranteed a Sporting Kansas City victory on Sunday, but it would have changed the how the rest of the game was played.