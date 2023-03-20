Pair of Fresno women indicted for fentanyl, gun charges, officials say. They face jail
Two Fresno women were charged with the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills, prosecutors said on Monday.
Court records unsealed on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice indicted two 51-year-old women, Shannon Bargas and Genevra Winton, in relation to the distribution of fentanyl.
Officers executed a warrant at Winton’s home and other locations before they were both charged with conspiracy, according to a news release.
Bargas has also been charged with distributing the pills and Winton was charged for being a felon in possession of a gun, prosecutors said. She was convicted of a felony in 2010.
Both face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for allegedly conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Bargas also faces the same sentence and fine for the distribution charge, and Winton faces 15 years and a $250,000 fine for the gun charge, prosecutors said.
“This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.) a program designed to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas as well as identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers,” the release said.