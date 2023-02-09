Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges

Feb. 8—ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.

Juanjava Boggerty, aka "Jay," 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12. Co-defendant Darrell Mack, 33, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 13. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands handed down the sentences.

"The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force has shut down another armed trafficking network in the Middle District of Georgia, this time in the Tifton community," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "There is more work to be done as law enforcement at every level continues to identify and stop weaponized criminal groups from causing further harm in our region."

The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced:

— Tevin Parker, aka "Tay," 28, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 26 and was sentenced to serve 262 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

— Courtney Taylor, 39, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 4, and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release to be served concurrently to a sentence imposed in Tift County Superior Court and any sentence which may be imposed in Ben Hill County Superior Court for probation violation on Jan. 25.;

— Brian Foster, aka "Joe," aka "FOS," 30, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 27 and was sentenced to serve 136 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

— Bradrick Boston, aka "Big Baby," 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 20 and was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to be served concurrently to a sentence imposed in Tift County Superior Court for probation violation on Nov. 3;

— Clenton Davis, 33, of Ashburn pleaded guilty to managing drug premises on Aug. 2 and was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Nov. 20;

— Keyuntran Taylor, 23, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5 and was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26;

— Dmya Norris, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5 and was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26;

— Dante Hille, 29, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on June 14 and was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Sept. 15;

— Vontesha Dixon, 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 4 and was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 19;

— Keilaysha Dixon, 23, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Sept. 22 and was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on Dec. 30;

— Jala Taylor, 24, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 11 and was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 27.

The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty in this case and are awaiting sentencing:

— Rafon Carithers, aka "Tweed," 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 19 and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine;

— Jehmeil Carmichael, 35, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine;

— McKevor Mulkey, aka "Chevy," 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on April 19 and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine;

— Rishaun Richardson, 26, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Aug. 23 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine;

— Damarius Williams, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 18 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

According to court documents, GBI agents — working with a confidential informant — began investigating a Tifton methamphetamine supplier known as "Jay" in May 2019, who was later determined to be Boggerty. Under surveillance, the CI made six controlled buys of methamphetamine between May and December 2019, including purchases at Foster's residence on Poplar Street and involving other named defendants in this case. A search warrant was executed at Foster's residence in June 2019, where agents recovered methamphetamine and other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia along with a .40 caliber pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun.

Agents made more controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Boggerty after the search, including a purchase with co-defendant Taylor. A search warrant was executed at Boggerty's residence at 152 Branch Road in Tifton in December 2019. Agents found 107 grams of methamphetamine along with digital scales, baggies and other items associated with drug trafficking. In all, Boggerty's drug trafficking operation is being held responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Tifton community.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Ellis and Criminal Chief Leah McEwen.