Pair of Golden Triangle shootings under investigation

Jun. 22—WEST POINT — Police are investigating a pair of shootings earlier this week in the Golden Triangle.

A man was carried to the hospital in West Point after being shot Sunday evening. Starkville police believe no one was injured during a shooting incident late Monday night at a car wash.

West Point police officials said officer responded to the Timberlane Apartments around 6:30 p.m. Sunday June 20 for a shots fired call. The responding officers learned that a black male had been shot and was being carried by car to the North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound and released the same evening.

Investigators say they do have persons of interest in the shooting but the case is still being actively investigated.

Late Monday night, Starkville police responded to a shots fired call at Showcase Auto Wash on Montgomery Street near Highway 12. Responding officers secured the scene. Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident that is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the local authorities — West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244, Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 — or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com