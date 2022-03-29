Pair held for trial in Erie fatal shooting over attempted robbery in marijuana deal

Erie police detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old city man in November said they learned from witnesses that the shooting occurred in a vehicle while an attempt was made to rob a man who had been contacted to provide marijuana.

Investigators said they also learned from witnesses that one of the suspects in the shooting of Patel Grogan, a man later identified as Adrian A. Thrower, fled the vehicle after the shot was fired.

An Erie police lieutenant revealed in testimony presented at Thrower's preliminary hearing on Monday afternoon that, sometime after the shooting, Thrower showed up at UPMC Hamot with a gunshot wound to his hand.

When officers at the hospital talked to Thrower, he claimed that he had been shot in an eastside neighborhood by two people who robbed him of his jacket and cards including an ID and a debit card, according to the testimony of Lt. Michael Hertel.

Thrower, 25, was later connected to the fatal shooting through information provided by his co-defendant, 21-year-old Anika N. Duran, and from evidence collected from the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting, including Thrower's ID and debit card that he claimed was stolen from him in the robbery, according to Erie police.

Thrower and Duran were each charged with criminal homicide, second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in Grogan's death on Nov. 25, five days after the shooting.

Prosecutors on Monday added a misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities against Thrower, charging him with making up the story of being robbed. A felony count of flight to avoid apprehension was also added to his complaint, as Thrower fled Erie after the shooting and was apprehended near Chicago in early December.

Duran waived her criminal case to court on Monday and testified during Thrower's preliminary hearing. Thrower was held for court on all charges after the hearing.

Thrower's lawyer, Anthony Rodriques, declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

Grogan died of a gunshot wound to the head in a shooting that happened somewhere in the city on the evening of Nov. 20.

Authorities said Duran told them during a Nov. 22 interview that she was driving a Chevrolet Equinox with Grogan as the front seat passenger and with a man named Adrian also in the vehicle when Grogan called a male and placed an order for marijuana, according to information in Duran's criminal complaint. Investigators said Duran told them that Grogan and Adrian intended to rob the male, and stated they were going to "run his pockets," according to the complaint.

She told detectives they picked the male up at West Fourth and Chestnut streets and he got into the back seat. As they drove, a struggle occurred in the back seat and Grogan told her to pull over, according to information in the complaint. Duran said a gunshot was fired in the vehicle and the male fled from the vehicle, and she noticed that Grogan was bleeding.

Duran told police she did not see which way the man she knew as Adrian ran from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Investigators also interviewed the male who was summoned to the vehicle on the night of Nov. 20. Detectives wrote in Duran's complaint that the male told them he met with Grogan and provided marijuana to him in a vehicle driven by a female. He said he then left the vehicle, but was again contacted by Grogan and met up with him a second time, according to information in the complaint.

The male said he entered the vehicle and as it drove off, a person who was in the rear cargo area of the vehicle grabbed him in a choke hold, put a gun to his head and said, "give me everything," and Grogan turned around and began punching him in the face, investigators wrote in the complaint.

Investigators said the male stated he grabbed the suspect's handgun — the suspect was later identified as Thrower — and bit the suspect's arm while trying to fight the suspect off and gain control of the gun, and a gunshot was fired. He said the suspect then exited the vehicle and fired a second shot before fleeing, according to information in the complaint.

Grogan was pronounced dead on Nov. 21 at 5:15 a.m. at UPMC Hamot, where he was transferred after authorities said Duran had initially driven him to Saint Vincent Hospital. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators wrote in Duran's complaint that they searched her vehicle after the shooting and found a wallet and a cell phone belonging to the male who was the target of the robbery. Authorities also reported that they recovered the gun that was suspected of being used in the shooting.

