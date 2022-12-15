Pair indicted in lotto scam

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — Sometimes, it's better to cash out while you're ahead.

Going bust can land one in the poorhouse, but for two Ashlanders, it might lead to a stay in the big house.

That's because authorities say they tried to double their money by turning in the same winning scratch-off twice.

Andrea J. Poole, aka Andrea Sturgill, 44, and Zachary S. Almekinder, 34, were indicted Tuesday on charges of complicity to commit theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and complicity to utter, forge, pass or counterfeit a lottery ticket.

Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said the pair had a winning scratch-off ticket, but tried to pass it off twice at a gas station to double their money.

They were unsuccessful the second time, Copley said.

Per the indictment, the two tried to pass off the scratcher between Nov. 25 and 29.

The case was investigated by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com