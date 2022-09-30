Pair indicted for series of burglaries

Sep. 29—A man and woman arrested in June for a series of burglaries in the Mount Vernal community have been indicted on a superseding indictment on eight charges each by the Cumberland County Grand Jury and face arraignment Tuesday in Criminal Court.

Jesse Drew Johnson, 36, Bayleu St., Rockwood, was indicted on two counts of burglary, auto burglary, attempted burglary, vandalism of up to $1,000, two counts of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Tonya Marie Davis, 42, Fall Creek Rd., was indicted on two counts of burglary, auto burglary, attempted burglary, vandalism of up to $1,000, two counts of criminal trespassing and assault.

On June 21, deputies were dispatched to a burglary call on Mount Vernal Rd. and arrived to find a Dodge Dakota pickup parked in the driveway that was posted with "no trespassing" signs. They found a woman as a nearby residence and took her into custody.

The deputies then found a man lying on the ground beside the pickup truck. That man, identified as Jackson, resisted arrest and was stunned three times by a Taser weapon before submitting to arrest.

At the same time, the woman struck a deputy trying to take her into custody with her knee before being placed under control and arrest.

Both will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court Oct. 4 for a readout of the charges, along with others indicted by the grand jury on on Sept. 19. The couple were originally indicted in August but the case was re-presented to the grand jury for corrections.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. The grand jury merely ruled there exists sufficient reason to forward the charges for further judicial review.

The following persons were indicted during the September session of the grand jury:

Burglary/theft

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery and criminal impersonation, alleged on Dec. 2, 2021, and involving a false entry into records and theft of $2,100 and investigated by CPD Ptls. Shade Foster and Joshua Mangas.

Story continues

Also, theft of property of more than $1,000 alleged on Jan. 1 and involving theft of two kayaks and a edger investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby and Deputy Sarah Smith.

—Nathan Alan Bowman, forgery, alleged on Feb. 9, 2020, involving a forged check in the amount of $400 and investigated by CCSO Investigators David Hamby and Bo Kollros.

—Jeremy Wayne Davis, theft of property of up to $1,000, alleged on Dec. 12, 2021, involving a gun safe at Rural King and investigated by CPD Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Ptls. Corey Kelsch and Ethan Wilson.

—Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, theft of property of more than $60,000, alleged on May 10, involving a Kubota excavator and investigated by CPD Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.

Also, theft of property of up to $1,000, alleged on Nov. 13, 2021, involving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup and investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green and Deputies Perrianna Evans and Jamie Wyatt.

—Joshua Randal Presley, theft of property of more than $10,000, alleged on Nov. 18, 2019, involving a Polaris ATV and investigated by CCSO Investigators Gary Green and David Hamby.

—Marvin Joe Randolph, theft of property of more than $10,000 and vandalism of more than $10,000, alleged on June 16, involving a 1978 Dodge recreational vehicle and investigated by CCSO Investigators Kobe Cox, Gary Green and Bo Kollros and Deputy Tyler Yoder.

—Kyle Odell Redmon, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, alleged on Sept. 23, 2021, involving the burglary of a storage building and theft of a trail camera, four swords, five extension cords and a generator, investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson.

—Adam Shane Ricketts, attempted aggravated burglary, vandalism of more than $2,500, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, alleged on Jan. 2, involving an occupied residence and damage to the property and assault on a deputy, investigated by CCSO Cpl. Dustin Hensley and Deputies Josh Alderman and Morgan Alvarez.

—Ashton Lanae Smith, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of heroin alleged on May 1 involving a theft at Walmart and investigated by CPD Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.

Also, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, alleged on May 8, 2021, and involving a building at Cumberland Mountain State Park and involving a cabin key and linens and investigated by CMSP Ranger Dean Farley.

Assaults

—Melissa Ann Baker, domestic assault, alleged on April 13 involving a juvenile and investigated by CPD Sgt. Samantha Seay and Ptl. Shade Foster.

—Jedidiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., aggravated assault, alleged on June 29, 2021, and involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Incident was investigated by CCSO Deputies Josh Alderman, Nathan Lewis and Jason Powers.

—Aaron Wayne Letner, domestic assault, alleged on Jan. 13, involving a juvenile and investigated by CCSO Deputy Nathan Lewis.

—David Allen Mayse, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, alleged on July 27, involving fleeing from a traffic stop and traveling in excess of 100 mph and investigated by CPD Ptls. Keith Sadula and Ethan Wilson and CCSO Sgt. Dustin Jackson.

—Andres Sanchez, domestic assault, alleged on Aug. 25, and investigated by Fairfield Glade Police Officer Stephanie Pencka.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, alleged on May 4, involving a vehicle crash with injury and investigated by CPD Det. Jon Tollett, Lt. Jared South and Ptls. Corey Freeman and Jordan Winningham.

—Gregory Ryan Webb, domestic assault, alleged on June 4, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Levi Gilliam.

Possession

—Amy Michelle Arnold, possession of heroin and possession of meth, alleged on Aug. 21, 2021, and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson and Ptl. Amy Sherrill.

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, possession of fentanyl and possession of meth and investigated by Crossville Police Department Sgt. Samantha Seay and Ptl. Joshua Mangas.

—Nathan Allen Bowman, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged on April 20, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey and CPD Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.

—Kacie Renee Nicole Hughes, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, alleged on April 12, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey and TDOC Board of Pardon and Parole Officers Kyla Cook and Chris Goddard.

—Crystal Leanne Mosley, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl and possession of ANPP (Schedule II drug), alleged on Oct. 22, 2021, and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson and Ptl. Keaton Harthun.

—Brandi Michelle Webster, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, alleged on Jan. 29, 2021, and investigated by CPD Deputy Keyton Harthun and CCSO Deputy Ted Monday.

Weapon

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, alleged March 25, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Bobby Moore and Jason Powers.

Driving under the influence

—Jerry Hilton Brown, driving under the influence, alleged July 30, 2021, and investigated by THP Trooper Jack Alderman.

—Jedidiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., driving under the influence, alleged on June 21, 2021, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Jordan Winningham.

—Jason Thomas Hyder, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license and violation of the implied consent law, alleged on April 24 and investigated by THP Trooper Donald Seiber.

Miscellaneous

—Jesse Drew Johnson, vandalism of more than $1,000, alleged on May 19, involving damage to three vehicles and investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green.

—David Lee Bilbrey II, filing a false report, alleged on April 24, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green.

—Joseph Tyler Smith, violation of the sex offender registry, alleged on July 7, for not registering a change of address within 48 hours, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Josh Mangas.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com