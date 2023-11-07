Pair involved in Rochester shootout both held on $300k bail

Nov. 6—ROCHESTER — The two men accused of exchanging gunfire in a Rochester apartment complex parking lot are both being held on $300,000 bail following an appearance in Olmsted County District Court.

The alleged gunmen, Aaron Armond Caradine, 18, of Rochester, and Daniel Ray Young, Jr., 21, of Stewartville, are both charged with using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting, a felony. Caradine faces additional charges of first- and second-degree assault, both felonies.

Both men appeared before Judge Kathy Wallace on Monday, Nov. 6, where she ordered them held on $300,000 bail without conditions. Both men have been in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since their arrest on Nov. 2.

Caradine's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16 and Young is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 14.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a

report of a shooting at the Quarters Apartment building in southeast Rochester on Oct. 27.

Officers learned that an altercation at a party in one of the apartments resulted in someone firing a gun.

Police learned that after the shooting, Young was driving a vehicle in the complex parking lot when Caradine, a passenger in another vehicle, shot at Young's car. One of the rounds hit a woman in Young's vehicle.

Surveillance video obtained from the apartment complex showed Caradine firing at Young's vehicle and Young exiting his vehicle to shoot back.

Young then left and drove the injured woman, who had been shot in the eye, to the hospital. The woman can no longer see out of the eye she was shot in.

Police located Young's vehicle and found a bullet hole in the windshield and a spent .45-caliber shell casing was found in the driver's seat. Police also found a rifle in the backseat.

Young initially denied firing a gun but admitted to it once he was shown a video of the incident.

Police also found several bullet casings around the apartment complex.

Following Caradine's arrest, he admitted to firing a gun at Young's vehicle.

"You got me Bro. I did it because I am losing myself. I am remorseful. I did it, let's do the time," he told police.