Pair involved in Worcester State University double shooting return to court

WORCESTER – Two men were arraigned Friday in Worcester Superior Court in connection to a double shooting on the Worcester State University campus, where one victim died and another is paralyzed from the waist down.Richard Nieves, 19, of Spencer, and Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge, are each charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the shooting victim who survived.

In a file photo, Worcester Police and Massachusetts State Troopers investigate a shooting Oct. 28 on the campus of Worcester State University.

Nieves, who is accused of shooting the victim, is also charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon said police responded to the WSU campus for a double shooting around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 28 in the Wasylean parking lot.

Previously, prosecutors said the two groups — consisting of four people from Southbridge and six from Lawrence — had been at an “18-plus party” at Leitrim’s Pub at 265 Park Ave. They ended up at the WSU campus after hearing word of an “after-hours party” and a confrontation ensued.

Nieves, Doelter and Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge got into a verbal and physical altercation with two men from the Lawrence group, according to the statement of facts.

During the altercation, Nieves retrieved a firearm from his person and discharged the firearm into the air, according to the statement of facts.

Melendez was also seen removing a firearm from a small bag on his person and pointed the firearm toward the two Lawrence men, according to the statement of facts.

One of the Lawrence men was taken to an area behind several parked vehicles while held at gunpoint by Nieves and Melendez, while Doelter is seen walking behind the parked vehicles, according to the statement of facts.

According to several witnesses, Nieves, Melendez and Doelter escorted the Lawrence man behind the parked vehicle at gunpoint and ordered him to give them everything that he had, including his shoes. The shoes were, in fact, taken off the Lawrence man, according to the state of facts.

The Lawrence man sustained gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center — University Campus. He survived his injuries but is paralyzed from the waist down.

On Friday, Nieves and Doelter both entered pleas of not guilty on all charges.

Judge Karin Bell ruled that Nieves be committed without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

While she ruled Doelter as being dangerous, Bell ruled Doelter’s bail be set at $10,000.

On Dec. 7 in district court, Doelter was released on $5,000 cash bail. Conditions of his short-term release included being equipped with a monitoring device, confinement to his home except for legal and medical appointments, staying away and having no contact with any witnesses and possession of no firearms. If he makes bail again, his conditions will be the same.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, of Lawrence is slated to be arraigned Jan. 12 in Worcester Superior Court on charges of murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting Melendez during the WSU double shooting incident on Oct. 28.

Neither the victims nor the defendants were students at the university.

