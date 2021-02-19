Pair jailed, face felony drug charges

Feb. 19—SUNBURY — Two Sunbury residents who are facing felony drug charges are now jailed on $150,000 cash after appearing before a district judge.

Juan Dockey, 32, and Donelle Mayhorn, 29, were arrested Wednesday morning after Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz, along with members of the Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Point Township and Ralpho Township police departments served a search warrant on the pair's Race Street home after a controlled purchase of suspected crystal methamphetamine, officers said.

Both appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and were jailed on $150,000 cash.

Dockey and Mayhorn face felony possession with intent to distribute, and felony criminal use of a communication facility, according to police.