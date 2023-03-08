Pair looked ‘suspicious’ outside Roseville courthouse. This is what deputies found

Two Placer County residents were arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl outside the county’s main courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A witness on March 3 at the Superior Court in Roseville reported the two people — parked outside and looking “suspicious” — to the court’s bailiffs.

Bailiffs called patrol deputies, who contacted the two people outside the court.

“A search of the driver revealed two plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a toiletry bag containing additional suspected fentanyl and related paraphernalia.”

Joseph Duran, 32, of Roseville, and Jenna Frank, 25, of Rocklin, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.