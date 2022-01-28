Get a pair of Madewell jeans for less than $24 during this blowout sale

Save big on Madewell jeans, sweaters, dresses and more during this stellar sale.

If you're looking to overhaul your winter wardrobe, now is the time thanks to this incredible Madewell sale. With tons of deep discounts on Madewell jeans, dresses, sweaters and more, you're sure to find everything you need to make a style statement this weekend.

Now through Monday, February 7, shoppers can enjoy an extra 20% off already discounted sale styles when they enter coupon code FLASH at checkout. During the sale, you can shop discounts across all categories and scoop a cult-favorite pair of Madewell jeans for as little as $23.99—a whopping 82% price cut.

Looking for the perfect pair of pants? We think Madewell jeans are some of the best on the market, and, right now, they're selling at an incredible price. For instance, you can snag the Madewell perfect vintage jean in banner wash for just $75.99 with the coupon code FLASH—a savings of $52.01. Available in petite, standard and tall fits, these high-rise mom jeans are made with Madewell's best-selling Heritage Stretch denim (so they have a bit more give than traditional jeans) and feature trendy tapered legs.

To complete your cozy winter look, pick up the Madewell (Re)sourced plush mockneck puff-sleeve top, down from $59.50 to just $31.99 when you enter discount code FLASH at checkout. Great for staying warm and stylish, this popular top is available in three earthy tones and is fitted and lightweight—perfect for pairing with jeans or overalls.

If you've had your eyes on a trendy pair of Madewell jeans, now's the time to shop. Head to Madewell right now to start refreshing your wardrobe from head-to-toe.

The best deals at the Madewell sale

Save an extra 20% on already discounted sale styles right now at Madewell.

