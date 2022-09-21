Pair must volunteer at UW-EC in agreement over dorm threats

Sep. 20—EAU CLAIRE — Two roommates who made anonymous threats of blowing up a UW-Eau Claire dormitory while they were bored will each now serve community service at the university.

Jagger X. Koeser, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of making terrorist threats, two months after Alexander B. Bartle, 20, had done the same in Eau Claire County Court.

Both made agreements with the prosecution, which would agree to dismiss the charges if each man satisfied numerous conditions within 18 months of singing the documents. Those requirements are each paying a $300 fine, performing 25 hours of community service at the university, writing an apology letter to dormitory staff and students, no longer using anonymous messaging apps and not committing new crimes.

The threats were made last spring while both men were living in Eau Claire, but online court records show each had lived in Green Bay during the summer. However, the agreement Koeser signed early this month indicates he's living back on the UW-Eau Claire campus again.

According to the criminal complaint against the duo, a director of a university residence hall contacted UW-Eau Claire police on April 26 to report several anonymous posts on the social messaging app Yik Yak.

The posts referenced weapons, revolution and politically-based violence. One post specifically referenced making a large explosion and "hash-tagged" Towers Hall. Police investigated residence halls mentioned in the posts and did not find anything dangerous.

Police contacted the FBI, which was able to trace phone numbers associated with the posts to Bartle and Koeser.

When police spoke with Bartle on April 27, he confessed to writing some of the posts, describing them as "stupid anarchy stuff" that spiraled out of control. He had initially thought they would be funny, but realized they were not.

Police interviewed Koeser on May 3 and he admitted to writing the posts one night when the two roommates were bored. But Koeser said he felt Bartle took the posts too far. Realizing they were a bad idea and could land him in trouble, Koeser deleted the Yik Yak app from his phone after he'd posted messages.

An official with UW-Eau Claire's Housing Department told authorities that some students felt nervous after learning about the threats.