Pair nabbed after ‘brazen’ robbery at Lynden convenience store

Two 18-year-old men were arrested late Sunday in connection with what police called a “brazen” robbery at the Northwood Market in Lynden.

Alexis Molina of Bellingham and Pavel Barbin of Ferndale were arrested after a traffic stop and booked early Monday on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree robbery, Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor said.

They were being held without bail Monday on the felony charges, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

“They forced their way behind the counter and loaded their backpacks with $3,200 of vape products,” Taylor told The Bellingham Herald.

Taylor said the robbery was recorded on video and a description of the suspects was sent to all police units.

No one was hurt in the incident, he said.

A Whatcom County sheriff’s deputy and a Lynden Police officer detained the two suspects in their car on Badger Road, and they were positively identified from the video, Taylor said.

They still had the stolen vape products with them, he said.