Pair picked up in unrelated sealed indictments

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
Mar. 1—An eastern Cumberland County man is indicted in a sealed indictment charging rape of a child and a second defendant being housed in the Justice Center was served a sealed indictment charging assault and vandalism of up to $2,500.

Both defendants were served the indictment last week and both will appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on March 15.

John Wayne Hamby, 40, Price Loop in the Westel community, was arrested on the single-count indictment charging rape of a child that is alleged to have occurred in August 2020.

Hamby is accused of forcing a sex act on a juvenile below the age of 13.

Witnesses listed in the indictment include Sheriff's Investigators Chad Norris and David Bowman, Deputy Jack Alderman, Department of Children's Services investigators and workers, East Tennessee Children's Hospital personnel and lab technicians.

In the second indictment, Adam Nicholas Collins is accused of assaulting a county corrections officer and causing damage up to $2,500 to jail property at the Justice Center on Nov. 5, 2020.

Collins is incarcerated on a host of charges pending in Criminal Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

