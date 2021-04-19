Pair planned to distribute drugs, cellphones: police

Apr. 19—State police arrested two Rhode Island residents Saturday in Willington, saying they say had prescription medication in their vehicle intended for sale in Manchester.

State police arrested Earl Mitchell, 28, and Kerry Mitchell, 51, who both live at the same address in Warwick, Rhode Island.

They were held in lieu of $75,000 bond each over the weekend and were to appear in court today.

A state police report provides the following details:

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a vehicle use Exit 70 from Interstate 84 in Willington improperly. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the driver, Earl Mitchell, pulled over in a gas station.

During the stop, Mitchell got out of the car without being asked and was acting suspiciously. A trooper asked for his ID, but Mitchell said he didn't have one.

Suspecting some kind of illegal activity, troopers had a tracking dog investigate the vehicle. The dog alerted troopers to something inside, and a search revealed a large amount of prescription medication, cocaine, and cash.

Troopers found over 300 pills of oxycodone in varying doses, with an estimated street value of over $10,000. They also found several cellphones, and $3,800 in cash.

Through their investigation, state police determined the Mitchells were on their way to Manchester to distribute the medication.

Both were charged with possession of a narcotic, possession with the intent to sell, and failure to keep a narcotic in its original container.

Earl Mitchell also was charged with several motor vehicle violations.

