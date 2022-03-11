Pair plead guilty to breaking into vehicle

Mar. 10—A Crossville man and woman charged one month ago with breaking into a vehicle parked in a church parking lot had entered guilty pleas to informations in Cumberland County Criminal Court.

Dennis Antonio Nesbitt, 38, and Rebecca Lynn Gibson, 48 entered pleas to auto burglary on Feb. 22. Nesbitt was also charged with possession of a controlled substance at the time.

The incident occurred Feb. 9 at the CF Store House parking lot off West Ave. A 2002 Chevrolet Blazer belonging to a Tabor Loop resident was found to be broken into and CPDs Ptl. Ethan Wilson and Sgt. Chrystal Massey responded to the scene.

After the initial report was made, Massey reportedly found the two suspects walking on E. First St. and detained the pair. The two admitted to breaking into the vehicle. Police recovered $939 in cash from the two, which was returned to the owner.

Police were told the medication had already been ingested.

Gibson, 47, charged with auto burglary occurring on Feb. 9, pled guilty to the charge and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. She is being credited with 13 days served in jail.

Nesbitt pled guilty but also was facing another count of auto burglary, two counts of theft of property, burglary and destruction or interference with utility lines.

Nesbit pled guilty to an Oct. 30, 2021, burglary of the Eagle Mart on Hwy. 70 E., during which $1,500 in cash and six cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

He also pleaded to an auto burglary on Dec. 27, 2021, during which tools were stolen; destruction/interfering with utility lines on Nov. 22, 2021, and involving a N. Main St. meter box; thefts occurring on Oct. 3, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022; and the auto burglary on Feb. 9 during which $1,000 in cash and medication was taken.

Nesbitt received a seven-year sentence and has a minimum of $1,000 in restitution to pay. Some restitution is yet to be determined and verified.

Court costs were waived in the cases with restitution being a priority.

