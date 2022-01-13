Pair plead guilty to multiple robberies, break-ins across NH, Mass.

Jan. 13—Following a 15-month investigation into a series of residential break-ins and burglaries across 11 communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, two Bay State men have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case, officials said.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Gabriel Estuardo Rojas, 28, of Methuen, Mass., and Manuel Jose Lopez, 24, of Lawrence, Mass., have agreed to plead guilty to a string of robberies that occurred between Nov. 22, 2019, and Jan. 27, 2020, in locations stretching from Boston to Pelham.

Rojas pleaded guilty to four counts of unarmed burglary, three counts of breaking and entering a building in the daytime, breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, two counts of receiving stolen goods over $1,200, receiving stolen property, possession of burglarious instruments, and conspiracy. He was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison, followed by two years of probation.

Lopez pleaded guilty to three counts of unarmed burglary, breaking and entering a building in the daytime, two counts of receiving stolen goods over $1,200, receiving stolen property, possession of burglarious instruments, and conspiracy. He was sentenced to three to four years in state prison, followed by two years of probation.

Law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts worked with several New Hampshire police departments over the course of the 15-month investigation, including Nashua, Pelham, Salem and Windham.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Pelham police responded to a daytime burglary in progress at a home on Longpond Drive. The suspects fled into a wooded area close to the Massachusetts border before officers arrived, officials said.

After the report, detectives were able to share information on the case with multiple agencies experiencing similar burglaries in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The subsequent investigation allowed detectives to identify surveillance videos and records linking the defendants to several burglaries.

Story continues

Police searched the defendants' residences after obtaining search warrants, recovering clothing, tools, a rented SUV believed to be used in the incidents, the defendants' cellphones as well as numerous articles of stolen property from Rojas' apartment.

A search of their cellphones allowed detectives to identify messages between the defendants and others allegedly related to a wide-ranging burglary conspiracy.

Investigators obtained search warrants issued by Middlesex County Superior Court to analyze location data for the defendants' cellphones, which allegedly showed that one or both of the defendants' cellphones communicated with cell towers close to the breaks at the time they are believed to have occurred, often traveling from the areas where the defendants lived to the sites of the break-ins.

As the investigation progressed, Rojas was arrested by Nashua police and charged with being in possession of a stolen motorcycle on May 21, 2020.

Following that arrest, investigators identified a self-storage unit he rented in Tyngsborough, Mass., and on July 16, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant and located property in the defendants' names at that storage unit. They also recovered three motorcycles that had been stolen in May and June of 2020 and approximately $5,000 of stolen Snap-On tools, among other suspected stolen property.

pfeely@unionleader.com