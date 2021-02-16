Pair who pled to auto burglary now plea to probation violation

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.

Feb. 15—A pair of Cumberland County men who pleaded guilty in October to breaking into vehicles belonging to a local business were back in court Friday, pleading guilty to violating conditions of probation in the same cases.

On Oct. 27, David Lynn Barnes, 28, and John Wallace Prince Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to informations charing them with auto burglary.

Both men received two-year suspended prison sentences to be served on supervised probation at 30%.

Friday, both men — dressed in jailhouse stripes — were back in court, accused of violating terms of their probation. Both pleaded guilty.

Barnes agreed he violated terms of probation and is to serve the balance of his two-year sentence, He is being given credit for 39 days already served in jail.

Prince also pleaded guilty to violating terms of probation and is to serve 150 days in jail and then be released back into supervised probation for the balance of his sentence, He is being given credit for 25 days already sold.

The pair were accused of breaking into vehicles belonging to Volunteer Energy Cooperative and stealing property on Sept, 8. Both agreed to pay $2,500 restitution as part of their probation.

In other probation violation cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Crystal Lynn Baleja, pleaded guilty to violation of probation and is to serve the balance of a five-year sentence at 30% with credit for 236 days already served in jail,

—Randy Richard Bilbrey, probation violation hearing continued to March 5.

—Heather Christine Bilyeu, pleaded guilty to probation violation of new charge and is to serve 90 days in jail with permission to attend a treatment program, and will be allowed to return probation if successful, and keep judicial diversion,

—Amber Dawn Bow, probation hearing on tracking payment of court costs and fines continued to April 9,

—Natasha Elaine Clark, to serve 16 days in jail for a probation violation, with credit for time already served, and then be released back on probation.

—Mark Arthur Connolly, probation violation hearing continued to April 9.

—Mackenzie Faith Cornell, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 100 days in jail at 75% and then be released back on probation. Terms include permission to attend an outpatient treatment program.

—William Edward Dobson, pleaded guilty to probation violation and agreed to serve 60 days in jail at 75% with permission to attend in-patient treatment at Buffalo Valley and then be returned to probation.

—Wyatt Ronald Erkkila, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence at 30% with credit for 260 days already served in jail.

—Bobby Dean Goddard, pleaded guilty to a violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence at 30% with credit for 30 days already served in jail.

—Richard Wayne Grogan, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, is to serve 60 days at 75% and then to restart two 11-month-and-29-day sentences on probation, pay $500 in restitution by April 9 and had probation supervision transferred to Roane County.

—Andrea Nicole Harris, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest of community corrections for the balance of supervised probation.

—Robin Marie Latesky, pleaded guilty to probation violation, to serve 35 days at 75% with credit for that time already served and then returned to supervised probation.

—David Byron Lee, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Joseph Lee Manning, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 22.

—Elijah David Nix, probation violation hearing continued to April 9.

—Billie Jo Lee Powell, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, was given credit for six months served in jail and is to be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections,

—Cherrie Lynn Reed, probation violation hearing continued to March 5.

—Melanie Sue Stoner, probation violation hearing continued to March 5.

—Andrew Blake Young, probation violation hearing continued to March 5.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to March 5.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

