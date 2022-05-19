Pair of Polk County teachers charged with assaulting students in unrelated incidents

Two unrelated incidents at schools in Polk County landed two teachers behind bars.

The Polk County School District Police Department says the incidents took place on May 5 and 6, and both women were arrested a few days later on May 10.

Details on the specifics of each incident are limited.

The first incident involved a student being injured at Van Wert Elementary School. Camela Mears, 49, was arrested and charged with battery and reckless conduct.

Mears’ arrest report says that hands or fists were involved in the incident, but does not elaborate.

Police say that the second incident involved Mary Seyler, 49, and a student from Cedartown High School during a field trip to Rocky Hollow Pumpkin Patch.

Police did not elaborate on what specific incident took place on the field trip, but did confirm that Seyler was arrested and charged with battery and reckless conduct.

Both teachers have since bonded out of the Polk County Jail.

