Pair of potent storms to unleash flooding rain, damaging winds across southern Europe

Windstorms that continue to sweep across western Europe through the weekend will track eastward and bring locally damaging wind and flooding rainfall to portions of the central Mediterranean region through Sunday night.

Areas from far southeastern France, across Italy and into the western Balkans will have greatest threat for damage as a pair of powerful storms swing through the region.

The first storm will provide heavy rain from Italy to Croatia and Albania into Saturday evening. Rainfall across the western Balkans is expected to average 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) on Saturday. This may lead to isolated flooding, especially along smaller streams and in low-lying areas.

Wind gusts in coastal parts of western Italy and the western Balkans can see wind gusts of 65-80 km/h (40-50 mph). This can cause isolated power outages and bring down smaller branches.

As this first storm winds down through Saturday night, a second and potentially stronger storm will begin to bring rain and wind to western Italy. This storm has been named by Meteo France as Fabien.

The storm will be fast-moving and will bring heavy rain to western Italy Saturday night into early on Sunday, then to the western Balkans during the day on Sunday. By Sunday night, the heaviest rain will have ended in most areas.

This second storm is expected to once again bring rainfall of 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) across western Italy and from Croatia to northwestern Greece. Between the two storms, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) is expected.

Flash flooding from the second storm is expected to be a greater concern compared to the first with rivers and streams already higher due to recent rainfall. Saturated ground may also lead to a few mudslides in mountainous areas.

In addition to another round of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts will once again be possible with this second storm system.

Wind will first increase across Sardinia, Corsica and Italy on Saturday night and will remain strong into Sunday. These areas are most likely to experience wind gusts of 80-95 km/h (50-60 mph), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 km/h (75 mph). Scattered power outages and tree damage are expected.

The winds will also cause dangerously rough seas across the Mediterranean and could cancel some ferry services.

While not as strong, locally damaging wind gusts will also be possible across the western Balkans from Sunday into Sunday night.

Some rain will linger into Monday across the region, though into the middle of the week many located will have a period of dry, warmer and more settled weather.