Pair of preening pigeons win National Audubon Society’s 2023 photo contest: See award winners

Grand Prize Winner: ​​Two pigeons face left in profile, each with one orange eye in view against a black background. One bird is preening the other, its bill buried in gray, green, and purple iridescent feathers.

A pair of preening rock pigeons captured by Canadian photographer Liron Gertsman won the grand prize in National Audubon Society’s annual photo contest.

The winners of eight prizes across five divisions in the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards, now in its fourteenth year, were announced Wednesday.

The contest showcases a range of birds to highlight their beauty and the joy that professionals, amateurs, and young people gain from photographing them, organizers said in a statement.

This year, 2,200 entrants were received by photographers from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and 8 Canadian provinces and territories, according to organizers.

The Fisher Prize 2023 winning image of a Brown Pelican was taken by Wisconsin photographer Sunil Gopalan at Galapagos National Park, Ecuador.

What are the Audubon Photography Award prizes and categories?

Grand Prize: $5,000

Professional Prize: $2,500

Amateur Prize: $2,500

Plants for Birds Prize: $2,500

Video Prize: $2,500

Female Bird Prize: $1,000

Fisher Prize: $1,000

Youth Prize: Six days in 2024 at Audubon's Hog Island Audubon Camp for teens

Three years ago, the Audubon Society added the Female Bird Prize to highlight “the beauty of female birds, which are often overlooked and underappreciated in birding, bird photography, and science,” the organization said.

Take a look at this year's winners.

Female Bird Prize Winner Baltimore Oriole Photo: Sandra M. Rothenberg/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Female Bird Prize Winner Location: Warren, PA, USA Hometown: Warren, PA, USA Pronouns: she, her, hers Alt text: A bright yellow female Baltimore Oriole with thin light strands of grass held in her bill perches at the end of a branch and faces to the right in the frame. The strands billow around her, slightly out of focus, in front of a blurred green background.

Florida photographer Vicki Santello got an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Plants For Birds category for her image of thousands of tree Swallows sitting on two cypress snags in a Gainesville, Florida, swamp.

Amateur Winner, Colorado photographer Karen Blackwood, captured a Chinstrap Penguin diving near Esperanza Station in Cierva Cove, Antarctica.

Youth Winner Dunlin Photo: Kieran Barlow/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Winner Location: Barnegat Light, New Jersey, USA Hometown: Belmont, Massachusetts, USA Pronouns: he, him, his Alt text: A sandpiper in profile appears to have jumped from the rocks to avoid an incoming wave. The bird’s wings are behind its body, its feet just above the rock in front of a background of water droplets from the surf.

Professional Honorable Mention Northern Hawk Owl Photo: Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Professional Honorable Mention Location: Thompson-Nicola, British Columbia, Canada Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Pronouns: he, him, his Alt text: A Northern Hawk Owl looks directly into the camera as it perches at the tip of a frost-covered tree. Dark pine cones on the bare branches stand out against a white background, mirroring the pattern of the owl’s dark breast feathers.

Plants For Birds Winner Verdin and cane cholla Photo: Linda Scher/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Plants For Birds Winner Location: Sweetwater Wetlands, Tucson, Arizona, USA Hometown: Minneapolis, MN, USA Pronouns: she, her, hers Alt text: A gray Verdin with a yellow head and a small rust-colored patch on its wing stands in profile on a broken cacti branch that’s white, brown, and green. The bird carries a pale green caterpillar in its bill.

Youth Honorable Mention Green-winged Teal Photo: James Fatemi/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Honorable Mention Location: Huntley Meadows Park, Alexandria, Virginia, USA Hometown: McLean, Virginia, USA Pronouns: he, him, his Alt text: A male Green-winged Teal sits on top of a female in the water, his bill appearing to push the female’s head down. His brown and green head stands out against an otherwise gray background with blurred snowflakes around the frame.

Amateur Honorable Mention Reddish Egret Photo: Nathan Arnold /Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Amateur Honorable Mention Location: San Carlos Bay - Bunche Beach Preserve, Fort Myers, Florida, USA Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida, USA Pronouns: Nathan Arnold Alt text: A Reddish Egret stands in shallow water against a blurred yellow background, its body facing left and its wings open behind it. A small fish and water droplets are suspended in the air in front of the bird’s open bill.

The 2023 Professional Winner, Shane Kalyn, captured an Atlantic Puffin sitting on the edge of a craggy cliffside in Westman Islands, Iceland.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Audubon Society photo award winners include threatened birds