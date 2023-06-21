Pair of preening pigeons win National Audubon Society’s 2023 photo contest: See award winners
A pair of preening rock pigeons captured by Canadian photographer Liron Gertsman won the grand prize in National Audubon Society’s annual photo contest.
The winners of eight prizes across five divisions in the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards, now in its fourteenth year, were announced Wednesday.
The contest showcases a range of birds to highlight their beauty and the joy that professionals, amateurs, and young people gain from photographing them, organizers said in a statement.
This year, 2,200 entrants were received by photographers from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and 8 Canadian provinces and territories, according to organizers.
What are the Audubon Photography Award prizes and categories?
Grand Prize: $5,000
Professional Prize: $2,500
Amateur Prize: $2,500
Plants for Birds Prize: $2,500
Video Prize: $2,500
Female Bird Prize: $1,000
Fisher Prize: $1,000
Youth Prize: Six days in 2024 at Audubon's Hog Island Audubon Camp for teens
Three years ago, the Audubon Society added the Female Bird Prize to highlight “the beauty of female birds, which are often overlooked and underappreciated in birding, bird photography, and science,” the organization said.
Take a look at this year's winners.
