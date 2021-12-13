Pair get prison for Newtown Township, Middletown carjackings

Two people will spend years in prison for two carjackings that happened in Bucks County late last year.

On Monday, Eric Meehan, 29, and Ashley Young, 32, were sentenced to prison for stealing cars in Newtown Township and Middletown in November 2020, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

In October, the two pleaded guilty to felony offenses of robbery of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit that offense, attempt to commit that offense, and aggravated assault. Meehan also pleaded guilty to fleeing from police, a felony, as well as misdemeanors of making terroristic threats.

Meehan, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison and Young, of Northampton, received a sentence of 6½ to 20 years in prison, according to the DA's office.

Meehan's attorney Michelle Grasso said he read a letter of apology to the victims in court Monday.

“He deeply regrets his behavior," she said, adding that he was grateful no one was more seriously hurt.

She said he is hoping to get the sentencing behind him and become a productive member of society.

Young's attorney William Goldman Jr. said Young also expressed remorse to the victims.

“What was incredibly difficult to understand was how a cheerleader in high school and a member of the German club could so far fall to the person she was on Nov. 27, 2020," he said. "We’re thankful that the court recommended that she serve any or all of her sentence in a therapeutic facility with a focus on addiction and trauma recovery."

"She witnessed the shooting death of her husband who died in her arms and she never properly treated for post traumatic stress disorder, rather she self-medicated," he said.

Meehan and Young stole a vehicle from a woman outside Chandler Hall Senior Center on Barclay Street in Newtown Township just before 3 p.m. Nov. 27, 2020, according to Newtown Township police.

The department said a man and a woman, who had tried to help the victim, were struck by the vehicle as they left the area. The victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Meehan and Young drove over a grass area and adjoining sidewalk, then onto a curb near the road, which disabled a tire on the vehicle, according to authorities.

They fled to the intersection of Summit Trace Road and Newtown Bypass, where they blocked in another vehicle, police said. Meehan tried to open the door to the vehicle to steal it, but the driver locked the doors, preventing him from getting in, according to officials.

Meehan got back into the first stolen vehicle and drove it to the 500 block of White Swan Way in Middletown. They stopped their vehicle and blocked the road.

A resident on that street came out to help the two, and they searched him for valuables before taking his vehicle and fleeing again, according to Newtown Township police.

Police later found the vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 into Philadelphia.

Bensalem and Philadelphia police followed them into the 1600 block of Orthodox Street, where the two struck several parked vehicles. The two were then arrested, according to police.

The two have been in Bucks County Prison since their November 2020 arrest.

