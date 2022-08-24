Pair that prompted Wednesday lockdowns located in Checotah

Aug. 24—Lockdowns at several school campuses and businesses in McAlester were lifted Wednesday afternoon after a search for a man wanted for questioning in another county and a woman accomplice ended with the pair later being taken into custody in Checotah.

"We did not locate them; so,we called off the search," McAlester Deputy Police Chief Darrel Miller said. "We have released all the schools and everything to open back up and get out of lockdown."

Law enforcement officials later confirmed that the pair, John Wayne Crotts and Tabby Johnson, were found and taken into custody in Checotah.

Numerous law enforcement agencies spent several hours Wednesday searching for Crotts, who was wanted by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office for questioning in the suspicious death of a retired deputy, with Johnson wanted for allegedly "harboring" the fugitive.

The search encompassed wooded areas and buildings between U.S. Highway 69 and Strong Boulevard, and Electric Avenue and College Boulevard. McAlester High School, Eastern Oklahoma State College's McAlester campus, McAlester Regional Health Center, and the Carl Albert Mental Health Center were all in or near the search area and entered into lockdowns during the duration of the search.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told the News-Capital that law enforcement officers received a tip that Crotts and Johnson could have been staying in the woods behind the former Spirit Aeronautics and National Oilwell facilities, which led to the search.

Raymond Leach, an investigator with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, said the search for the pair was shifted to McAlester after it was found that officers with the McAlester Police Department encountered Johnson a few days prior to her being wanted with video from MRHC showing the pair at the hospital this week

"Today, we found some paperwork that said he was actually in the hospital in McAlester," Leach said.

Leach said Crotts was wanted by his agency for questioning in at least two homicides in the Pawnee County area from 2018 and 2019, with Johnson believed to be "harboring" Crotts.

"So it's more she is wanted because if you find her, we can find him," Leach said.

Leach wanted to reiterate to the public that Crotts was only wanted for questioning and is not a homicide suspect.

"We've been chasing him for several weeks and he keeps running and running," Leach said. "He just happens to be in the wrong place at the right time on several occasions."

The investigator said Crotts is also wanted for several misdemeanor counts and that he would be arrested for the warrants and transported back to Pawnee County for the questioning.

