Pair of Santa Fe robberies could be connected, police say

Jan. 23—Two robberies that occurred within 15 minutes of each other Friday evening could be connected, Santa Fe police said.

Officers responded to a call at Holiday Inn Express on Cerrillos Road about 10:45 p.m. after receiving an emergency dispatch call, Lt. Jimmie Montoya said.

When they arrived, police were told two men in their 20s who were dressed in black and wearing masks brandished firearms and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A few minutes later, Montoya said, police received another robbery call, this time at Liquid Company Package Liquor on St. Michael's Drive. Montoya said the suspects matched the earlier description.

"We can't say for sure that it is the same," Montoya said, "but the descriptions are very, very, very similar."

Montoya couldn't identify what items or how much money might have been stolen from Liquid Company or the vehicle the suspects fled in, saying the investigation continues.