Pair sentenced in 2021 shooting

Feb. 15—A woman from Brunswick and a man from Ludowici were sentenced Monday to prison for their role in an October 2021 shooting, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

Anthony Lamar King, 19, of Ludowici, and Destiny Nicole Stevens, 20, of Brunswick, were sentenced Monday in Glynn County Superior Court by Judge Stephen Scarlett after the pair pled guilty on Aug. 8, 2022, to aggravated assault charges related to a shooting that left then 17-year-old Jeramiah Hicks with five gunshot wounds. Hicks was air-lifted to UF Health Jacksonville at the time to be treated for his injuries.

The day prior to the shooting, on Oct. 23, 2021, Hicks and the mother of his child had been arrested after a domestic dispute at Brooklyn Homes in Brunswick, the release said.

The next day, on Oct. 24, 2021, Hicks' ex-girlfriend, Stevens, learned of the dispute from Hicks' current girlfriend. She told her brother, King, and the pair, along with a 15-year-old juvenile, went to Hicks' residence in Brooklyn Homes, waited on him, and then chased and shot him when Hicks arrived home, the release said.

Stevens then picked up King and the juvenile and fled the scene. All of it was caught on surveillance video, the release said.

King is now set to spend the next 20 years in prison and five years after that on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Stevens also pled guilty to aggravated assault. She was sentenced to serve seven years in custody and the next 13 on probation.

The juvenile's case is ongoing and is pending disposition in the next few weeks, the release said.