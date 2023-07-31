Pair of shootings Saturday morning in Ridgeland leaves 2 injured, police say

Two Ridgeland residents were shot when an unknown suspect fired at their home early Saturday morning. It happened three hours after another house was targeted less than a half-mile away, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Busy Bee Road around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire. The location is off Bees Creek Road in east Ridgeland. Although no one was hurt, police found multiple bullet holes in the home’s front door.

A second call came around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when a man and a woman were shot inside their home on Miranda Drive — about a half-mile away from the morning’s previous shooting. Both were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police believe the same suspects carried out both shootings due to their proximity in time and location, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chief Jeff Crosby, although investigators do not yet have evidence connecting the two incidents.

Jasper County deputies were already conducting extra patrols in the Bees Creek Road area of Ridgeland prior to Saturday morning’s shootings, allowing quick response times to both crime scenes, Crosby said. No suspects or suspect vehicles were seen following either shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday morning’s shootings in Ridgeland is encouraged to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7779 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111, referencing case number 23S19999 (Busy Bee Road) or 23S20012 (Miranda Drive).