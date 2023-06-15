Pair sold nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and meth out of Lake Norman home, cops say

Cornelius police this week said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine and “magic mushrooms” in a home off of Lake Norman after a weeks-long investigation.

Officers on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man at her home in the 7600 block of Norman Island Drive, just off of Lake Norman’s southern shore and across the street from a church.

The two had and distributed 988 fentanyl pills, 17 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to the Cornelius Police Department’s Thursday news release.

One pill, or about 2 mg, of fentanyl — the most common drug distributed in Charlotte — is enough to kill a person, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Citizen complaints and rising overdose cases in neighboring areas spurred the investigation, police said.

Both Tina Marie Alexander, 45, and Matthew Christian Dominguez, 21, of Huntersville, face felony charges for trafficking and conspiring to traffic opium, as well as misdemeanor charges for possessing drug paraphernalia, police said.

Alexander also faces felony charges for maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a schedule I drug and possessing synthetic cannabinoid.

Dominguez faces an additional felony charge for possessing a schedule II drug with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver it, police said.

Both fentanyl and methamphetamine are schedule II drugs, according to the DEA. Marijuana and psilocybin, or “magic mushrooms,” are schedule I drugs.

Police arrested both people at the home and took them to the Mecklenburg County Jail without incident, according to the news release. Alexander is being held on a $1 million secured bond and Dominguez has a $100,000 secured bond, police said.