Pair sought after residential burglary

Oct. 27—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men it said were involved in a residential burglary Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of East 19th Street.

The incident reportedly took place at 9 a.m. Half an hour later, the pair was spotted at a local pawn shop trying to sell items stolen from the home, BPD said in a news release Friday.

One of the men was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with a stocky build, gray hat, dark gray shirt and gray sweat pants.

The other, also described as a Hispanic man, was reportedly between 25 and 30 with a medium build, ponytail, blue T-shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558, or BPD at 661-327-7111.