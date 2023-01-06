Pair of students arrested in stabbing of fellow student in Yonkers school

YONKERS - A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during an assault by two 17-year-old students at the Yonkers Middle/High School on Rockland Avenue Friday morning.

Yonkers police said a preliminary investigation found that a dispute began in the area of a second-floor bathroom around 8:40 a.m. Friday. The dispute escalated to physical violence when the two older students punched and kicked the younger student.

One of the 17-year-old students then stabbed the 16-year-old student with a knife, police said.

School security responded to the scene immediately and stopped the fight, police said.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local trauma center, where he underwent surgery to treat his injuries. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

Both 17-year-olds were placed under arrest, and police said it is anticipated they will be charged with felony assault. Due to their ages, no identifying information about them will be released, police said.

The motive for the fight and stabbing remains under investigation. Police said the knife was recovered, the school resumed normal operations and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Two students arrested after stabbing incident in Yonkers school