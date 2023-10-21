Pair of suspects wanted for snatching purses from elderly women in Federal Way

Police are looking for two people wanted for snatching purses from elderly women, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

At about 9:56 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the report of a purse snatching in the parking lot of Fred Meyer in the 33600 block of 21st Avenue Southwest.

A 76-year-old woman told officers she was putting groceries into her car when a thin Black female approached her and began to tug on her purse.

The woman attempted to fight off the female, but she was assaulted and fell to the ground, suffering injuries that required medical attention.

The female then ran with the purse into a small blue sedan.

The female was described as possibly in her teens and wearing a blue-hooded sweater.

The driver was described as a Black male, also believed to be in his mid to late teens.

At about 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the report of another purse snatching in the parking lot of Winco Foods in the 100 block of Southwest Campus Drive.

An 86-year-old woman told officers she was walking to her vehicle when the driver of a small blue sedan came up behind her.

The passenger got out of the car and tore her purse off her shoulder with enough force to break the strap.

The passenger was described as a Black female with a blue-hooded sweater.

Officers were able to find the car -- with Washington license plate BVV0447 -- but the car evaded capture and fled.

If you can identify these suspects, contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.