Pair tied up in Bronx home by 2 posing as NYPD officers who stole car, cash, police say

Two men posing as officers with the New York Police Department invaded a home in the Bronx on Tuesday morning before fleeing in the homeowner's BMW and about $130,000 in cash and jewelry, officials said.

They “posed as police officers, displayed a handgun and restrained the two victims with zip-ties,” Sergeant Edward Riley said in an emailed statement, adding that the victims were a 50-year-old male and a 40-year-old female.

The men fled in a white BMW sport utility vehicle with approximately $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

The car was recovered nearby shortly after, but the suspects remain at large, police said.

NBC New York reported that the female victim was able to free herself and go to a neighbor's home to call for help about 8 a.m.

The station reported that one of the victims had said the men wore NYPD sweatshirts and sweatpants and that one had what looked to be a badge around his neck.