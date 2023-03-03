Pair waive misdemeanor counts in gun threat that led to one suspect's shooting in Erie

A Cleveland man who reportedly pointed a gun at a child in an east Erie neighborhood before the man was shot by another person and an Erie woman accused of hiding a gun in the December incident are facing lesser charges as their criminal cases advance.

Richard J. Grayson Golden, 32, and Dominique McGhee, 33, each had felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license dropped by prosecutors as the pair appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for their preliminary hearings in the Dec. 5 shooting.

Grayson Golden, whom police accused of pointing a gun at a child before Grayson Golden was shot by another person, waived to court a first-degree misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children and a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, according to online court records.

McGhee, whom police accused of taking a gun involved in the incident and giving it to a neighbor to hide, waived to court second-degree misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering, according to court records.

Prosecutors withdrew a number of other misdemeanor charges the two faced at Wednesday's hearing.

Grayson Golden was shot by another man during the incident in the 2900 block of German Street. The person who shot Grayson Golden was not charged.

Erie police said they learned of the shooting on the early morning of Dec. 5, when officers sent to investigate a reported shooting found a bleeding man on a curb. Investigators said they learned that Grayson Golden had reportedly pointed a gun at a juvenile while inside a residence, and that another child reported what was happening to the children's father as the child was hiding under a bed.

When the father arrived at the location to pick up the children, police said Grayson Golden reportedly came outside with a gun and pointed it at the father's head. The father then pulled out his gun and fired two shots toward Grayson Golden's legs before getting into his car and calling 911, police reported in December.

