Pair walks out of Coweta County pharmacy with more than $1.7K in stolen goods

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt is underway for a man and woman seen on camera stealing more than $1,700 in merchandise from a pharmacy, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video of the alleged theft was released to FOX 5. Officials say it happened on Nov. 2 at a local Walgreen's.

A man in the video is seen pushing a shopping cart while a woman is seen walking alone, occasionally picking up merchandise from the store shelves.

Out in the parking lot, surveillance video shows the man hurriedly emptying the cart. The woman is later seen running out of the store, retrieving something that he left in the cart.

When the car backs out in an apparent hurry, it can be seen clipping a nearby shopping cart. Deputies say the black sedan they drove off in may be a Chevy Impala, and it may have a scratch on the driver's front end.

Deputies say they are checking with other jurisdictions to see if the pair is responsible for similar thefts elsewhere.

Anyone with information should contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-253-1502.