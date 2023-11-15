Pair wanted for auto theft

Nov. 14—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people believed to have stolen a vehicle Nov. 2 from a woman's home.

The theft took place in the 11200 block of Harris Road, according to a BPD news release Tuesday. It added that the 2017 Hyundai Elantra, which has since been recovered, was photographed by red-light cameras at 7:08 p.m. the same day at Old River Road and Ming Avenue.

One of the suspects was described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s with dark hair, who was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. The other, also described in the release as being white or Hispanic, was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-679-0144, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.