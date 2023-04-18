Pair wanted for stealing $5,000 worth of allergy medications from Publix, police say

A man and woman are accused of shoplifting large amounts of allergy medication from two Gwinnett County Publix stores.

On March 26, 2023, Gwinnett County Police say Jose Antonio Cruz, 31, and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver, 37, went to two Publix stores at 4850 Sugarload Parkway and 911 Duluth Highway in a gray passenger car.

Police say the two entered the store, took the allergy medication, and hid it in two gray bins.

They then left the store without paying for the bins or the medication, which totaled over $5,000.

There are now felony shoplifting warrants for both Cruz and Weaver.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, please call GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653.

You can remain anonymous by calling Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash award for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

